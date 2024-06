Provisionsverbot: EU-Rat nimmt Änderungen vor

Member States shall ensure that insurance intermediaries and insurance undertakings paying or receiving inducements comply with the following overarching principles: (a) Inducements do not provide an incentive to the insurance intermediary or insurance undertakings to offer or recommend a particular insurance-based investment product or service over others to the customer; (b) The level of inducements paid or accepted and retained is proportional to the value of the insurance-based investment product and the level of service provided to the relevant customer; (c) Inducements paid to or accepted and retained by entities belonging to the same group are treated in the same way as inducements paid to or accepted and retained from other entities; (d) Inducements accepted and retained do not directly benefit the insurance intermediary or insurance undertaking, and where relevant, its shareholders or employees without tangible benefit to the customer. Insurance intermediaries and insurance undertakings shall explain in their inducements policy or procedures how they comply with the overarching principles.