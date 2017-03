Neuer Beipackzettel soll „Stress-Szenario“ enthalten

[…] shall also include the comprehension alert […] where the PRIIP meets one of the following conditions:

(a) it is an insurance-based investment product which does not meet the requirements laid down in Article 30(3)(a) of Directive 2016/97/EU […];

(b) it is a PRIIP which does not meet the requirements laid down in points (i)-(vi) of Article 25(4)(a) of Directive 2014/65/EU […]