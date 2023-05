IDD-Novelle: Entwurf enthält partielles Provisionsverbot

Member States shall ensure that insurance intermediaries or insurance undertakings that manufacture insurance-based investment products or distribute such products in accordance with Article 30(2) and (3) do not pay or receive any fee or commission, or provide or are provided with any non-monetary benefit with regard to the provision or distribution of an insurance based investment product, to or by any party except the customer or a person on behalf of the customer. The prohibition contained in the first sub-paragraph shall not apply to minor non-monetary benefits of a total value below EUR 100 per annum or of a scale and nature such that those benefits do not impair compliance with the insurance intermediary’s or insurance undertaking’s duty to act in the best interests of their customer provided those benefits have been clearly disclosed to the customer. Any payment or benefit which enables or is necessary for the provision of services, including regulatory levies or legal fees, and which by its nature cannot give rise to conflicts with the insurance intermediary’s or insurance undertaking’s duty to act honestly, fairly and professionally in accordance with the best interests of their customers, shall not be subject to the requirements set out in the first subparagraph.